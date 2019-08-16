Boys & Girls Clubs names new executive director

Torri Smith has been appointed the new executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley’s Board of Directors.

“I’m ecstatic about her choosing to work at our organization and being able to take us to the next level,” said Board President Matt Pappas. “Her extensive experience with child safety is a tremendous asset.”

Smith’s professional experience includes the Robert Young Center, Family Resources, and Lutheran Social Services of Illinois. A Rock Island native, Smith has her Masters from Western Illinois University in Counselor Education. She is a licensed professional counselor that has worked as a Child Welfare Specialist and in adoption and foster care services.

“I feel honored and privileged to begin this journey of Executive Director at the Boys & Girls Clubs,” said Smith. “As Boys & Girls Clubs continues our mission, I’ll be focusing on strengthening our organization and improving program quality, serving more youth in the community, and growing our existing funding sources and securing new opportunities. I want the Boys & Girls Clubs to continue to have a positive impact in the community and in the lives of children and families.”

Smith is a strong supporter of the organization’s regional vision.

“We have strong pride in our community. I like that we have four cities that have joined together to form a bi-state region that are committed to improving our community. The bridge divides us but when it comes to serving the community, it connects us.”

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley is celebrating 25 years in the Quad Cities in 2019. Their comprehensive school and summer programs are open to youth ages 6-18. They have 4 locations, 2 in Davenport and 2 in Moline, and serve over 700 Quad City youth every year.

Learn more about programs and activities offered by Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley at www.bgcmv.org or by calling 309-757-5777.