Boyz II Men coming to Davenport

Boyz II Men will be performing at the Rhythm City Casino Resort next year.

The show is scheduled for the resort’s events center on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m with prices ranging from $45 to $90. Tickets can be purchased online at rhythmcitycasino.com, by phone at 844-852-4FUN or in person at The Market gift shop inside Rhythm City Casino Resort.

Boyz II Men’s past hits include “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day,” “Motownphilly” and teamed up with L.L. Cool J on “Hey Lover.”

The group’s has won four Grammy Awards, nine American Music Awards, nine Soul Train Awards, three Billboard Awards, and a 2011 MOBO Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a Casino Entertainment Award for their acclaimed residency at the Mirage Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, which has been ongoing since 2013.