Chess has drawn players of all ages into its engrossing world for centuries. Players in the Quad Cities can hone their skills at the board with the Bettendorf Public Library Chess Club. The Club meets every other Saturday from 1:30– 3:30 p.m. and October’s meeting dates are the 8th and 22nd. Advance registration is not required players of any skill level and age are welcome to join. The library is located at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf.

Bettendorf Public Library staff members who are chess players will be on hand to facilitate games. The club’s goal is to provide an enjoyable, relaxing atmosphere where players of all levels can practice. For more information, call Cody Noble, Outreach Coordinator, at 563-344-4187 or email cnoble@bettendorf.org.