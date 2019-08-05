Brad Paisley concert wraps up the 100th Mississippi Valley Fair

After six days of concerts happening at the 100th annual Mississippi Valley Fair, Brad Paisley ended the week of performances.

Some fans starting lining up to see the popular country artist six hours before the concert even began.

Dusty Mizer has already seen Brad Paisley three times in concert this year.

“He interacts with the crowd like no other, you know, and that’s the best thing you can do as a country music singer or any singer at all,” Mizer said.

He said he was excited to see him perform Sunday night.

Other fans bought their tickets almost two months ago when they found out Brad Paisley would be performing at the fair.

The fans that lined up early had songs they were most excited to hear.

“Man, he has a lot of good songs, come on now,” one fan said.

One word that most of the fans could agree on how they were feeling towards Brad Paisley’s performance was “excited.”