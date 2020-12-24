Bradley graduate, former tutor arrested on multiple sexual-assault charges

A Bradley University, Peoria, graduate and former tutor faces multiple charges of predatory criminal sexual assault.

Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Zone 4 initiated a joint investigation into a suspect for multiple allegations of predatory criminal sexual assault, a news release says. Multiple victims “disclosed abuse” in late November and early December.

The Peoria Police Department and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation, and have named Elijah T.G. Sowers, of Riverview, Fla., as a suspect.

Sowers previously lived in both Lincoln and Peoria, Illinois.

Local 4 News has learned Sowers lists himself as an environmental technician for the City of Tampa on LinkedIn.com, a social network for career and business professionals to connect.

In his profile, Sowers says he earned bachelor and master of science degrees in chemistry at Bradley, where he was a graduate researcher and tutor.

“I have also spent a good deal of time tutoring in both one-on-one and in large group (30-80 students) settings as well as lab assisting for multiple introductory lab courses,” he says.

“I have also been responsible for directing and teaching an undergraduate researcher in conjunction with our faculty mentor,” he writes.

According to LinkedIn, Sowers also served four months as a laboratory technician for Caterpillar Inc.

On Wednesday, Sowers was arrested on one count of predatory criminal sexual assault (a Class X felony) and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse (a Class 2 felony) in Logan County. Sowers was arrested on two additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault (a Class X felony) in Peoria County.

Sowers was arrested by the ISP, Peoria Police Department, Logan County Sheriff’s Office, and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities ask that anyone with additional information contact the Illinois State Police at 217-782-4750. The investigation is ongoing.