Bridge due for replacement

DAVENPORT, Iowa - Plans are underway to replace a Davenport bridge used by thousands of drivers each year.

It's a seven-million-dollar project located on River Drive above Rockingham Road.

This week, Davenport city council members will decide whether or not to approve more than $30,000 to pay for part of those improvements.

The bridge is more than 60 years old and a spokesperson for the Iowa transportation department says it needs to be widened and updated to better accommodate the growing number of Quad Cities drivers.

Danielle Alvarez, a DOT project manager, says Rockingham Road sees more than 6,000 drivers a day.

The DOT expects to see more than a thousand drivers added on each of those roads by the year 2030.

That means the new, multi-million-dollar bridge will include full shoulders on each side and wider lanes to give cars more time and distance to merge.

Crews will also improve the interchange connections on Rockingham Road onto the River Drive bridge.

"As we develop a project we always look out at the traffic about 20 years out into the future to make sure the improvements we're doing accommodate what we expect for traffic volumes," Alvarez says.

Work on the two-phase construction project is set to begin in May.

