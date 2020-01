Crews battle an apartment fire on in the 100 block of East 6th Street in Davenport on January 10, 2020. (Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com)

Multiple crews are on the scene fighting a fire in Davenport and Brady Street is closed as a result.

Smoke from the leaves of an upper floor were visible to Local 4 at a house converted to apartments in the 100 block of East 6th Street.

Firefighters closed Brady to run a hose across the street. Drivers should find an alternate route.