If you plan to be in the area of Brady Street in Davenport near the Duck Creek Bridge, you may want to rethink how you’re going to get there.

The Iowa Department of Transportation (IDOT) is working on the Duck Creek Bridge at Brady Street and work on associated utilities has resulted in daytime traffic backups and delays. IDOT says Brady will be reduced to one lane during the daytime for about one more week. After that, traffic patterns will return to two lanes while work continues on the bridge.

Drivers should consider alternate routes when possible, obey posted signs, be alert for changing conditions and workers and should avoid using cell phones in the construction area. For more information on current road work in Iowa, click here.