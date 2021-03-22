Brady Street Stadium track will be named for beloved track coach, teacher

An iconic stadium track will bear the name of a coach and teacher who is an icon to hundreds of Davenport Community Schools students.

At its regular meeting on Monday, the Davenport school board agreed unanimously to name the track at Brady Street Stadium for Ira Dunsworth, a longtime and much-revered track coach, official and teacher.

A petition and letters, including signatures from former students, friends and athletic directors and administrators from Davenport Central, West and North, supported the proposal.

“If you have ever been in the presence of Ira Dunsworth, you know why we’re doing this,” Central High School Athletic Director Kevin Petersen said at the meeting.

Dunsworth’s accomplishments include 15 state championships, Iowa State Coach of the year four times, being named to the Iowa Track Coaches Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Iowa Track Officials Hall of Fame in 2003, Drake Relays Officials Wall of Honor in 2005, Brady Stadium Ring of Honor in 2009, and 36 years as a teacher and coach in Davenport schools.