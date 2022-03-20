Learn how to get started on a family tree with “Genealogy: Before You Begin” at the Rock Island Public Library.

The free program for adults will be 2-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in the Community Room of the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th St., a news release says.

Presented by Rock Island Reference Librarian James Shearouse, the event will offer ideas on what to think about before you begin your search for ancestors. The event includes a tour of the library’s Historical Room and its holdings, and opportunities to learn about library resources that can help you on your journey.

Registration is not required. Masks are encouraged, but not required, inside the library.

For more educational and enrichment services and programs, visit here or call 309-732-READ.