Brantley Francis Foundation hosts Buzz Cut fundraiser

A family from Geneseo is honoring their son who died from pediatric cancer in 2017.



The Buzz cut fundraiser was held at Midwest Ale Works in East Moline.



Matt Francis is the founder of the foundation and said all of the money raised will go toward the Brantley Francis Foundation which raises money for pediatric cancer.



“Glad to be impacting families across the country and also across the world we’ve helped some families even from Europe in our year in a half so really excited,” said Francis.



Jennie’s Boxcar Restaurant also donated part of their proceeds to the foundation and Revival Mane- A Hair Culture cut people’s hair as their contribution.