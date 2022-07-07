On Sunday, the public is welcome to enjoy the morning with worship, a breakfast, and a veterans service at Andover Lake Park, a news release says.

From 8:30-11 a.m., there will be a biscuits and gravy breakfast.

An outdoor community worship service will be held at 9 a.m., with the Rev. Randy Willers, assisting pastor at Augustana Lutheran Church in Andover, delivering the message entitled, “Who is My Neighbor?” The offering will provide relief to tornado-ravaged Andover, Kansas.

At 10 a.m., the annual Veterans Memorial Service will feature music by the Orion Community Band, and also featuring the Rock Island Arsenal Color Guard, with the message by SFC Mark Illichmann, senior paralegal, AMC Legal Center, Rock Island. Tracy Hepner will sound “Taps.”

A wreath, donated by Hy-Vee in Silvis, will be placed in the Veterans Memorial Garden by the block-long aisle of flags. Several other groups and individuals will participate in both services.

Bring a lawn chair. Rain location is Augustana church. Visit here for the full schedule.