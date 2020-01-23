UPDATES Shooting incident at NorthPark Mall near Dillard’s

UPDATE Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 300 W. Kimberly Rd. around 10:43 a.m. Thursday morning.
No injuries or damage has been reported at this time, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.
After canvasing the area, police found fired casings. Police is continuing to investigate the incident.
EARLIER: There is a strong police presence on 37th Street between Esplande Avenue and Mississippi Avenue in Davenport. It may be related to the shooting earlier at NorthPark Mall.
EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police is responding to a report of shots fired at NorthPark Mall near Dillard’s.
The mall has confirmed the incident.
