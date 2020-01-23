UPDATES Shooting incident at NorthPark Mall near Dillard’s

UPDATE Davenport Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area of 300 W. Kimberly Rd. around 10:43 a.m. Thursday morning.

No injuries or damage has been reported at this time, according to a press release from the Davenport Police Department.

After canvasing the area, police found fired casings. Police is continuing to investigate the incident.

EARLIER: There is a strong police presence on 37th Street between Esplande Avenue and Mississippi Avenue in Davenport. It may be related to the shooting earlier at NorthPark Mall.

Strong police presence on 37th Street between Esplanade Avenue and Mississippi Avenue in Davenport

EARLIER UPDATE: Davenport Police is responding to a report of shots fired at NorthPark Mall near Dillard’s.

The mall has confirmed the incident.

