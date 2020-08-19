Breakthrough in Appleby case reveals checkered pasts of men possibly involved

There’s a major development in the missing persons case of Trudy Appleby.

Two more men are now being named a person of interest: David Whipple of Colona and Jamison Fisher of Silvis.

William “Ed” Smith was named a person of interest back in 2017.

He is now dead.

Investigators believe Whipple and Fisher have knowledge of what happened to Trudy, and are possibly involved in her disappearance and cover up.

This Friday marks the day she was last seen 24 years ago near her home in Moline.

She was 11 years old in 1996.

We did a deep dive into Whipple and Fisher’s criminal history.

David Whipple is a registered sex offender, convicted of sexually abusing a 10-year-old girl in Rock Island County.

Fisher pleaded guilty to felony drug charges in 2011, and has multiple orders of protection against him.

If you know anything about Whipple or Fisher, you’re encouraged to contact Crimestoppers at (309) 762-9500