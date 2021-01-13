Breasia Terrell case reclassified from AMBER Alert to Missing Persons case

The case of Breasia Terrell, who went missing at the age of 10 in 2020, has been recategorized from an AMBER alert to Missing Persons case.

Debbie McClung, strategic communications bureau chief for the Iowa Division of Investigation, confirmed with Local 4 News on Wednesday that the case now is considered to be one of a missing person. She would not give details about how or why this transition happened.

The investigation continues

In December, the Davenport Police Department and FBI continued to investigate the disappearance of Breasia, and asked the public for help.

“We believe that there are people in the community who can still provide information that will assist in finding Breasia,” FBI Omaha Special Agent in Charge Eugene Kowel said in a news release. “If you think you might have any information that will bring comfort to Breasia’s family, please report it.”

The police and FBI said they have investigated “over 170 tips, conducted hundreds of interviews and served more than 60 search warrants related to Breasia’s disappearance.”

But, “leads have slowed considerably.”

“We want the community to know that this case remains a priority for our investigators and we continue to aggressively investigate Breasia’s disappearance. All leads we have received have been thoroughly investigated,” Davenport Police Assistant Chief Jeff Bladel said in the news release. “We are thankful for the assistance provided by the FBI Omaha field office, as well as local FBI agents in investigating the disappearance of Breasia.”

Two FBI agents and three police investigators are assigned to the case, as well as one Davenport Police Department supervisor.

Henry Dinkins, who is in custody and charged with a sex offender registry violation, “remains a person of interest.”

“Our investigators remain in contact with Breasia’s mother, Aisha Lankford,” Bladel said. “We cannot imagine the grief that she and her family are experiencing. We as a community should continue to keep them in our thoughts and prayers.”

“The men and women of the Davenport Police Department would like nothing more than to locate Breasia, but we need our community’s assistance to do so. Investigators need the community to submit any tips or information they may have, no matter how small, regarding Breasia’s disappearance.”

You can send those tips to the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or email missingchild@davenportiowa.com.

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to locating Breasia, or to the arrest of anyone who was involved in her disappearance.

Additional rewards are being offered by Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities, One Eighty and other community organizations.

The then-10-year-old was last seen July 10 on 53rd Street. Her mother, Aishia Lankford, and the rest of her family and friends continue to search for answers.