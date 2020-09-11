Breasia Terrell: Missing for two months

Thursday marks two months since Breasia Terrell, 10, of Davenport, was reported missing.

Detectives continue to diligently investigate her case, but still seek assistance from the public, according to a social-media post from the Davenport Police Department.

Police ask those with information to email Davenport police at missingchild@davenportiowa.com.

Henry E. Dinkins, 48, currently held in Clinton County Jail, is a person of interest related to the case. A person of interest is someone who has not been arrested or formally charged in the case, but may have information that could assist the investigation or have certain characteristics that merit further attention by investigators.

Soon after Breasia’s disappearance, Dinkins was arrested and held in Scott County Jail on other charges related to a sex- offender registry violation.

Breasia was last seen late July 9 or early July 10 in the 2700 block of East 53rd Street, Davenport.