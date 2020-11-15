Breasia Terrell: Walk brings hope, awareness for missing girl

it’s been more than four months since a 10-year-old girl disappeared in Davneport.

The family and friends of Breasia Terrell are making sure she’s still at the forefront of people’s minds with an awareness walk Saturday morning.

She last was seen on 53rd street on July 10. On Saturday, her family held a walk at Jersey Meadows Apartments in the area where Breasia was last seen.

“The last place I saw her was actually back here,” said her mother, Aishia Lankford. “I will actually be here on her birthday December 4th too, as well, with some balloons and things from where I last physically saw her back here.”

Dozens of people came out to make sure Breasia still is fresh in everyone’s minds.

“I definitely appreciate them out here taking the time and effort to put in the time and effort and actually put in the work out here with the t-shirts, the hats, the posters,” Lankford said. “It’s still ‘Where is Breasia?’ and bring her home.”

Returning to the spot where her daughter was last seen gave Lankford some chills.

“It definitely made me nervous,” she said. “I mean, my stomach kind of bubbled a little bit, because I mean to come back to this place after 127 days is definitely rough. But I’m here because the community gathered together and we’re showing our support as well.

Lankford still remembers the last conversation she had in person with Breasia.

“She was telling me that she was learning how to be an AT&T agent because (someone they know) is an AT&T agent. And she was pretty excited about being a worker when she just got an inside look at things with the blue tooth and everything like that and she had told me she loved me and goodnight.”

As four long months have passed, Lankford still looks for answers.

“They’re still pretty much investigating. I’m still sending letters out to both (Henry) Dinkins (a person of interest who has not been charged in connection with the case) and (another person) to see if either are willing to sit down and meet with me and talk to me on what actually took place July 9th and July 10th when Breasia was last there.”