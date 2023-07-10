On June 27, 2023, the City of Riverdale officially passed an ordinance adopting the Smokefree Air Act, making Riverdale the first in Scott County to expand protections against tobacco and e-cigarettes, a news release says.

In recognition of this achievement, the City of Riverdale will receive a City Champion Award from Tobacco Free QC at its council meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Pleasant Valley Schools Administration Center, 525 Belmont Road, Riverdale. Members of the public are invited.

The city previously incorporated e-cigarettes, including vaping devices, into law, which strengthens the new Smokefree Places ordinance by prohibiting all types of tobacco use in public places by law. It is the first in Scott County to have a full-fledged city ordinance that includes the Smokefree Air Act and e-cigarettes, the release says. The closest Iowa communities that have adopted similar ordinances are Iowa City and North Liberty.