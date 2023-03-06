Good morning and welcome to the first full week of March! Temps this morning will be chilly so have the coat with you as you head out. The chilly temps won’t last long as highs will climb into the mid to upper 50’s this afternoon!

The Spring air will quickly go away after today and Winter will remind us that it’s still here. Heading into Tuesday, temps will be in the lower to mid 40’s for our highs. Then we drop into the 30’s on Wednesday. Our next weather system will arrive on Thursday and we could see a mix of rain/snow.

If you’re heading to the dyeing of the Chicago River over the weekend, bundle up because temps will be in the 30’s with some sunshine. We can expect the same temps in the QCA over the weekend.