The Mississippi Valley Fair announced Bret Michaels will be performing during the 2024 fair.

The Mississippi Valley Fair runs July 30 through August 4, and former Poison front man Bret Michaels will be the Grandstand show on Friday, August 2. Fun Cards are the only way to get into the Grandstand concerts for the fair and are available here. Fun Cards are $105.00 each until July 1 and increase to $130.00 after.

