Three-time Grammy award winner Brian Setzer is setting out on a 12-date fall tour, which includes a show at the Adler Theatre on Thursday, October 12, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale on Friday, June 30 at 10 a.m. here.

The “Rockabilly Riot” tour marks Setzer’s first live shows in over four years. He’ll be joined on this tour by, in his words, an “international rockabilly band, Chris D’Rozario from Melbourne, Australia and Juan Laurios from Mexico City.”

“I’ve had a pretty long break, and I needed it. I’m renewed and really want to play live again,” Setzer said. “I want to just get out on the road with this little 3-piece band and start playing.”

The shows will be highlighted by Setzer’s guitar work on the biggest songs from his 40-year career as a solo artist, leader of The Brian Setzer Orchestra and as a member of the Stray Cats. “I think fans can always expect that I’m going to play the hits,” he said. “I also want to play some solo guitar and little things I’ve worked out by myself. I’ve never really gotten to do that, so it’s going to be something new.”

The set lists include “some of the favorite covers I’m doing now. I haven’t recorded it, but I really like playing my version of ‘Georgia On My Mind.’ And then with the band, I want to play a new song, ‘Girl On The Billboard’, because it tells a fun story.”

Setzer plans to release a new solo album this fall, his first since “Gotta Have The Rumble” in 2021.

For more information on Brian Setzer, click here. For more information on the Adler Theatre, click here. The Adler is located at 136 E. Third Street in Davenport.