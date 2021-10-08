Bride of Frankenstein in free Fright Film Fest Friday

“She’s alive. Alive!” And she’s coming to the Orpheum Theatre Friday for free!

Enjoy the classic 1935 Universal monster flick the Bride of Frankenstein, as Dr. Frankenstein and the Monster return. But this time, they’re joined by mad scientist Dr. Pretorius, as they try to create a bride for the Monster. Will it be love at first sight, or will the Monster be too horrifying for his new bride?

Called one of the greatest horror films of all time, the Bride of Frankenstein plays for a free engagement Friday, October 8, 8:00 p.m., at the Orpheum Theatre, located at 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg. Admission is free for this showing as part of Fright Film Fest.

