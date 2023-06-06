Road construction season continues in the Quad Cities – now the Interstates 88 and 74/280 bridges are getting a makeover.

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that painting of three bridges on Interstate 88 and Interstate 74/280 in Rock Island County will begin on Wednesday, June 14, weather permitting. The bridges take 248th Street North over I-88 about three miles east of I-80 and I-74/280 over Shaffer Creek about two miles east of the I-74 interchange. One lane of traffic in each direction will be closed during the work, which is planned to be finished by the end of July.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time travelling through this area. When possible, consider using alternate routes to avoid the work area. Drivers are urged to pay attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and watch out for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT plans to improve over 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. For IDOT District 2 updates, click here.