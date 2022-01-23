Bridge reopened after early-morning crash

A bridge in Sterling is now open after being closed due to an early-morning traffic crash.

Sgt. Ryan Potthoff announced just after 4 a.m. Sunday that the 1st Avenue Bridge was closed from 2nd Street in Sterling to 2nd Street in Rock Falls.

Around 6:20 a.m., it was announced the bridge had reopened to normal traffic.

No further information about the crash is available at this time.

Details will be provided when available.

Meanwhile, a snow emergency is still in effect for the City of Sterling.