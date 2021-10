The City of Clinton announced one of its roads will close for approximately six weeks.

According to the City, 16th Street NW will be closed from Mill Creek Parkway to Main Avenue beginning Tuesday, Oct. 12.

The closure will start at 7 a.m. and continue until further notice as crews work to complete a bridge replacement project.

Anyone with questions about the closure is asked to contact Clinton City Hall’s Engineering Department at 563-244-3423.