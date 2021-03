Two bridge replacements in rural Scott County will close 20th Avenue (Y30) between 240th Street and State Highway 130 (New Liberty Road) to thru traffic starting Monday, March 8.

The project replacing the bridge crossing Mud Creek just north of 240th Street is expected to last until June.

Replacement of second bridge just south of State Highway 30 (New Liberty Road) is scheduled to begin April 5 and last until the beginning of July.

For a map of the road closure, visit this website.