Bridge work on U.S. 6 southwest of Colona to begin

The Illinois Department of Transportation is planning to start deck repairs on the bridge carrying U.S. 6 over the BNSF Railroad and Briar Road on Monday, April 19.

The bridge is located two miles west of I-80, southwest of Colona, and just east of the I-280 overpass.

One lane of traffic will be maintained on the bridge and controlled with signals and a barrier wall, so motorists should be prepared to stop near the work zone.

During the construction, access to Briar Road from U.S. 6 will be closed.

Delays are expected, so motorists should prepare for extra time when traveling in the area, or use an alternate route if possible.

The project to replace bridge expansion joints and install a concrete deck overlay is expected to be completed by mid-July.