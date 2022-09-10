Between Sept. 12-17, Arsenal Island traffic will experience intermittent single-lane closures between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on several of the Arsenal bridges to allow for required inspections; flaggers will be present to guide traffic, a news release says:

Rock Island Entrance: Monday, Sept. 12

Government Bridge: Monday-Thursday, Sept. 12-15

Rock Island-Arsenal Viaduct: Friday, Sept. 16

Moline-Arsenal Bridge: Friday, Sept. 16

Government Bridge will be closed to pedestrian, rail, and road traffic on Saturday, Sept. 17, from 7 a.m.–12 p.m..