Homeless veterans and those in need can get help from a variety of agencies at the QCCA Expo Center next week.

Bridging the Gap-QCA is hosting a One Day Stand Down for men and women who served in the military and need assistance on Friday, September 15 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Agencies will be on site from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees must register to attend and can register between 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Veteran status will be verified at check-in. The QCCA Expo Center is at 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island.

A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Veterans can find help and access services from vendors including:

  • Lions Club hearing & vision van
  • Kim Brozovich Hair Cutting Services
  • VA health care services
  • Human services
  • Legal aid
  • Employment assistance
  • Social Security
  • VACs
  • Vet Center
  • VA National Cemetery
  • Shelter referrals
  • Housing Authority
  • Disability claims

For more information, click here or call the Davenport VA Clinic at (563) 328-5800. Volunteers are needed for the event; email volunteer4standdown@yahoo.com to sign up.