Homeless veterans and those in need can get help from a variety of agencies at the QCCA Expo Center next week.
Bridging the Gap-QCA is hosting a One Day Stand Down for men and women who served in the military and need assistance on Friday, September 15 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Agencies will be on site from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees must register to attend and can register between 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Veteran status will be verified at check-in. The QCCA Expo Center is at 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island.
A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Veterans can find help and access services from vendors including:
- Lions Club hearing & vision van
- Kim Brozovich Hair Cutting Services
- VA health care services
- Human services
- Legal aid
- Employment assistance
- Social Security
- VACs
- Vet Center
- VA National Cemetery
- Shelter referrals
- Housing Authority
- Disability claims
For more information, click here or call the Davenport VA Clinic at (563) 328-5800. Volunteers are needed for the event; email volunteer4standdown@yahoo.com to sign up.