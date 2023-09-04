Homeless veterans and those in need can get help from a variety of agencies at the QCCA Expo Center next week.

Bridging the Gap-QCA is hosting a One Day Stand Down for men and women who served in the military and need assistance on Friday, September 15 from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Agencies will be on site from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Attendees must register to attend and can register between 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Veteran status will be verified at check-in. The QCCA Expo Center is at 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island.

A continental breakfast and lunch will be served. Veterans can find help and access services from vendors including:

Lions Club hearing & vision van

Kim Brozovich Hair Cutting Services

VA health care services

Human services

Legal aid

Employment assistance

Social Security

VACs

Vet Center

VA National Cemetery

Shelter referrals

Housing Authority

Disability claims

For more information, click here or call the Davenport VA Clinic at (563) 328-5800. Volunteers are needed for the event; email volunteer4standdown@yahoo.com to sign up.