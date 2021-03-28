Bright Beginnings, Kids Nest programs earn Iowa Family Support Credential

The Iowa Department of Management and Public Health has announced that the Genesis VNA Bright Beginnings program and Scott County Kids Nest program of Scott, Clinton, and Jackson Counties have earned the Iowa Family Support Credential.

The credential is awarded to family-support and parent-education programs validated through an external evaluation to be in substantial adherence to the Iowa Family Support Standards, a news release says.

The standards are based on the most up-to-date, evidence-based practice in the family-support field. Adherence to the standards indicates that the program is providing high-quality services that will result in positive outcomes for young children and their families.

The Genesis VNA Bright Beginnings program and Scott County Kids Nest program met all of the 138 standards over the course of more than two years, with the assistance of a program specialist. A peer review was conducted by trained peers from Iowa to validate the program’s adherence to the standards. The Iowa Family Support Credential is valid for five years.

“The Bright Beginnings team is passionate about supporting families in their quest to be self-sufficient,’’ said Tera Weets, supervisor of child and family services, Genesis VNA. “Earning this credential demonstrates that the work we do is of the highest quality and that we produce positive outcomes, making differences in the lives of families we work with.

“Additionally, this credential demonstrates that Genesis Health Systems provides compassionate, quality care to all those in need, not just in a medical sense but in a holistic sense of serving the family as a whole to improve their overall quality of life.’’