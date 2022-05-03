May 4 is International Firefighters Day, and the Muscatine Fire Department and National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) invite people to honor firefighters by lighting their homes with red lights to support to those who are on duty 24-hours a day, seven days a week to protect their communities. Residents can share photos and stories on social media with the hashtag #Shine4Firefighters.

“We have all been moved by the images of children, families, and the elderly impacted by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine,” Donna Clark, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation spokesperson, said. “There have also been images reminding us of the strength and bravery of firefighters and emergency service workers responding to the needs of their communities under the worst of circumstances.” So far in 2022, 40 American firefighters have lost their lives in the line of duty, according to the U.S. Fire Administration.

International Firefighters’ Day has its roots dating back to 1999, when it was established to honor the lives of five firefighters who died the year before in a wildfire in Victoria, Australia, and to recognize the service and sacrifice of firefighters around the world.

The date for International Firefighters’ Day falls on the feast day of St. Florian, who was the first known commander of a firefighting squad in the Roman Empire and who is the patron saint of all firefighters.