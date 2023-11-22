Augustana College invites you to illuminate the holidays at Season of Light!

The John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College presents its annual holiday program December 9-15. Season of Light tells how our holiday traditions are connected to the sky, utilizing a multimedia show that uses the planetarium sky projector, astronomical images, music and narration, all projected onto a 30-foot dome. Visitors to the planetarium can also see full-color images from the Hubble Space Telescope, as well as a quarter-ton piece of the Canyon Diablo meteorite on display with interpretive information in the Getz-Rogers Gallery.

Season of Light (Loch Ness Productions)

“December is the darkest month of the year, and people all over the world have held festivals, lit candles and tried to bring light to the darkness of the winter sky,” Planetarium Director Dr. Lee Carkner said. “Season of Light also explains the seasons, the winter constellations and speculates about the Star of Bethlehem.”

Season of Light runs December 9-15 at the John Deere Planetarium at Augustana College, located at 820 38th St., Rock Island. The free program, which is not recommended for children ages seven and under, requires reservations.

For more information, click here.