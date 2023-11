You can help make sure kids in the QCA have presents to open for the holidays.

Join Our Quad Cities News Wednesday, November 15 for our annual Toys for Tots drive. We’ve teamed up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves to collect toys and money that will go to Toys for Tots at Blain’s Farm and Fleet, located at 5900 John Deere Rd., Moline, from 8:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

