The Humane Society of Scott County is hosting a special Pet Photos with Santa event December 17. Photos are free, and donations are encouraged. In-kind donations of wet kitten food, wet dog food, dog treats and large dog beds are welcome, along with monetary donations for the shelter. Pet Photos with Santa for the Humane Society of Scott County is Sunday, December 17, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Pet Supplies Plus, located at 902 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport.

