Bringing more business downtown is a top priority of Rock Island Mayor’s new term

The mayor of Rock Island is making plans for his second term to bring economic development to the city.

Mayor Mike Thoms edged out challenger Thurgood Brooks by 220 votes Tuesday night.

There’s still absentee ballots coming in, but Rock Island County does not believe there’s enough to affect the outcome.

One of the top priorities for the mayor is bringing more revenue and commerce to the downtown area after the pandemic.

We spoke to local leaders and a downtown bartender about what can be done to move forward.