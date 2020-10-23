Bringing tender meat and joy to QC customers is one man’s mission

A trip to the supermarket during the pandemic doesn’t have many people excited.
That’s why a local meat manager is making sure customers have a positive experience.
Two years ago, John Charles received the Legendary Customer Service award at Hy-Vee.
The company only offers it to 10 employees every year.
Charles has worked for Hy-Vee for 32 years, most of those at the East Kimberly Road location in Davenport.
Hy-Vee is celebrating its 90th anniversary, and the district store director tells us, employees like Charles are a big reason why.
Charles shares with Local 4 what motivates him to serve the Quad Cities.