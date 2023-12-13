New grants from a local foundation will help 27 organizations continue to offer their programming, according to a news release from the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

The Grant W. Brissman and Virginia M. Brissman Foundation awards grants for projects and organizations that improve the quality of life in Milan. The foundation is a private foundation that is administered by the Quad Cities Community Foundation.

Foundation trustees awarded $131,000 to local organizations this year, the largest amount the foundation has ever awarded through their annual competitive grant cycle. “Grant and Virginia Brissman had a deep love for Milan and their foundation is keeping that love alive,” said Steve Gottcent, grantmaking specialist at the Community Foundation. “The foundation has grown, and their giving has set another record this year. These 27 organizations are going to make an immediate impact in the area.”

Grant Brissman graduated from Rock Island High School and the former Brown’s Business College. He started Brissman’s Auto Supply in 1948. The business served Milan and the surrounding communities for almost 30 years before Brissman retired in 1978. He was a founding director and shareholder of Blackhawk State Bank in Milan and served on the board of directors for several years.

Virginia Brissman worked for Illinois Bell Telephone Company for 40 years before retiring in 1977. The couple had been married for 60 years when Grant died at age 88 in 2004. Virginia died in 2010 at the age of 94. The Brissman Foundation honors their legacy of generosity. It was established through their estates and the Community Foundation provides administrative and grant-making services.

Grants in this year’s cycle range from $1,000 to $10,000. Next year’s grant cycle opens on August 15, 2024. Nonprofits that enhance youth development, foster community development, support cultural activities and help underprivileged people in the Milan area can learn more and apply by clicking here.

Organizations that received grants include:

• Alternatives for the Older Adults—$7,500

• Augustana College – Advancement Office—$1,500

• Ballet Quad Cities—$2,500

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley—$6,000

• Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities—$10,000

• Community Health Care, Inc.—$5,000

• EveryChild—$1,500

• Family Resources, Inc., Davenport—$5,000

• Figge Art Museum—$5,000

• Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois—$2,000

• Humility Homes and Services, Inc.—$5,000

• Junior Achievement of the Heartland—$2,500

• Marriage and Family Counseling Service—$2,500

• Milan Christian Food Pantry—$10,000

• New Kingdom Trailriders—$1,000

• Prairie State Legal Service, Inc—$2,500

• Project NOW, CAA—$10,000

• Quad Cities Open Network—$2,500

• Quad City Symphony Orchestra—$3,000

• Rock Island – Milan Kiwanis Club First Day Fund—$2,500

• Rock Island Milan Little League—$2,500

• Safer Foundation – Quad Cities—$10,000

• SAL Family and Community Services (Skip-a-Long)—$10,000

• Spring Forward Learning Center—$7,500

• Two Rivers YMCA—$2,500

• Youth Service Bureau of RI County—$6,000

• YWCA of the Quad Cities—$5,000

For more information on the Brissman Foundation, click here.