The riverfront in downtown LeClaire had a distinctly British flair yesterday at the annual Heartland British Auto Show. Car owners gathered from around the Midwest to show off their MGs, Triumphs and Jaguars to the crowds.

Watch the video above for more on the show. If you missed this show, there’s going to be another one featuring Corvettes on August 26 at ‘Vettes on the River.

For more information on the Quad City British Auto Club, the show’s host, click here.