The Broadway at the Adler returns this fall for the 2021-2022 season.

This season will feature the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winning musical Rent, the concert style theatrical event The Simon & Garfunkel Story, the newly staged production of the Tony Award winning Fiddler on the Roof, the record breaking musical spectacular Cats, and rhe Tony and Grammy Award winning Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.

Also, the rescheduled performance of Waitress from the 2019-2020 season will be June 1, 2022.

“While we’ve safely presented a limited number of reduced capacity shows this past year, we’re eager to welcome back our Broadway patrons this fall,” says Rick Palmer, executive director of the RiverCenter Adler Theatre. “We can’t wait for Quad Citizens to once again experience first-rate, theatrical performances at the historic Adler Theatre.”

New and renewing subscriptions are on sale now by calling 563-326-8522 (Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.) or visiting this website. Sales of individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

The 2021-2022 Broadway at the Adler Season schedule is: