The dedication of the new bronze bust of Civil War hero Sgt. Henry H. Taylor, who earned the Medal of Honor, will be dedicated Saturday, April 29, according to a news release.

Taylor was born and raised in the Galena area in Jo Daviess County. The memorial will be coordinated with the 2023 U. S. Grant Pilgrimage, Blackhawk Area Council, Boy Scouts of America. The community is invited to the event and brief ceremony.

This bronze bust of Civil War hero Sgt. Henry H. Taylor will be dedicated in a ceremony in Galena. (contributed photo)

The Fickbohm-Hissem Post 193, The American Legion Department of Illinois, is the coordinating Post for the event.

The dedication will be held after the 1:30 p.m. Boy Scout parade in downtown Galena, about 2:30 p.m. in Grant Park on Park Avenue in Galena. Visitors are invited to come early and bring lawn chairs.

Participating organizations will include The Boy Scouts, The VFW/American Legion Color Guard, The 45th Illinois Voluntary Infantry Regiment (Company C), The VFW Drum and Bugle Corps (East Dubuque, Ill.), The Americana Band, The American Legion Department of Illinois delegation, representatives of Galena and area government, and The Galena Generals.

About Sgt. Henry H. Taylor MOH (Civil War)

He served with the U. S. Army Company C, 45th Illinois Infantry. His Medal of Honor action date was June 25, 1863, at Vicksburg, Mississippi.

According to his citation, Taylor “was the first to plant the Union colors upon the enemy’s works.”

Taylor was born July 4, 1841, near Galena. He died May 3, 1909, in Leavenworth, Kansas, and is buried in Greenwood Cemetery (MH) (8-16-7), Clay Center, Kansas.

For more information, contact Jerry Howard at jerryhow2014@gmail.com.