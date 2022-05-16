Illinois State House District 72 candidate Thurgood Brooks has received the endorsement of the Independent Voters of Illinois – Independent Precinct Organization (IVI-IPO) in the June 28 primary election.

“I am honored that IVI-IPO has endorsed my campaign for Illinois State Representative in District 72. IVI-IPO’s commitment to open and honest government runs parallel with our campaign commitment of improving government accessibility and transparency. The endorsement of a multi-partisan and independent political organization means a great deal to our campaign.” Brooks said in a news release.

To learn more about Brooks and his campaign for Illinois State Representative, visit here.

IVI–IPO is a not-for-profit, multi-partisan, independent political organization, with the mission to achieve social justice through good government by increasing voter participation and knowledge, by providing a framework for candidate evaluation, and by electing responsive government officials. Learn more here.