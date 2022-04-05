Galesburg on Track and the city’s Community Development Department have selected the property at 441 W. Brooks St. for the Blue-Ribbon Award for the month of April.

The 4th Ward home is owned by Ron and Rhonda Spicher and was nominated by Rory Speidel. Alderman Dwight White made the announcement during Monday’s city council meeting, a news release says.

The Spichers have made considerable improvements to the exterior of the property. They purchased an adjacent lot after a run-down structure was removed by the city. The lot was leveled and fenced.

A two-car garage and a building used as a barber shop were constructed as well as a concrete driveway that is nicely bordered by a unique fence.

A well-maintained Purington Paver sidewalk in the front yard provides a sense of Galesburg history, the release says. The home has been upgraded with siding, a new roof, and landscape elements. The property presents a clean, well-kept example for the surrounding neighborhood., the release says.

The Community Blue Ribbon Award recognizes residential properties in Galesburg that contribute to a positive town and neighborhood image. The Landmark Commission will announce the annual PAVER awards that recognize improvements to historic properties during the month of May.

Galesburg on Track seeks Blue-Ribbon Award nominations for the city’s 5th Ward for the month of June. Nomination forms can be completed through the city’s website or by contacting a Galesburg on Track member.