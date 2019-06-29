Brothers finally open pizza parlor after flooding pushed back opening day

LoPiez is open for business at 429 E 3rd St. in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A new Davenport pizza parlor is finally serving up slices tonight after historic flooding pushed opening day back more than a month.

LoPiez, 429 E 3rd St., is hosting its grand opening tonight. The restaurant flooded the day of the HESCO barrier breach in April.

Brothers Andrew and Peter Lopez first came up with the idea of a pizza parlor two years ago. Andrew had just moved back to town and was looking for a way he and Peter could stay busy.

But when flood water filled their new restaurant, they knew they’d have to work even harder to make their dream a reality.

“[It’s been a] very long road. I’m so glad it’s here,” Peter said. “Me and my brother worked so hard to get here.”

Doors were almost ready to open when the barriers broke.

“We had our health inspection scheduled,” Peter said. “So she showed up right as the water rose in here. She was like sorry I can’t do it today.”

Water damage forced the brothers to completely remodel.

“We had to keep our heads up and that was hard at some times, just seeing the massive amounts of water all over the place,” Andrew said.

Now, there’s no trace of flooding, except for a water line on the custom artwork on the wall.

“They were on the second floor and they were still touched by water,” Andrew said. “It kind of tells a story about what we’ve been through.”

LoPiez is open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. today and tomorrow.

The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. and closes at 12 p.m. on Sunday and Tuesday through Thursday. It’s closed on Mondays. On Fridays and Saturdays, LoPiez is open until 2 a.m.