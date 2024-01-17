The Bettendorf Public Library has set concert dates for its Brown Bag Lunch series through March, a news release says.

The popular events invite attendees to bring a sack lunch to enjoy alongside a free music performance. Each concert starts at non and is held at the Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive, Bettendorf.

Brown Bag Lunch is open to all ages and registration is not required. Funding for Brown Bag Lunch performances is provided by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library. The dates and performers are:

Lojo Russo (contributed photo)

Jan. 19 – Rob Dahms and Rita Reeter

Feb. 16 – Lojo Russo

March 22 – Tony Hoeppner.

More information about Brown Bag Lunch and other library events is here, or call 563-344-4175.n