The Bettendorf Public Library continues to be a champion for local music with its Brown Bag Lunch series.

Throughout February, the Library’s popular Brown Bag Lunch series is offering a virtual concert featuring Soultru, sharing the Davenport native’s soulful music via the Bettendorf Public Library’s YouTube channel.

According to a release:

The Library’s monthly Brown Bag concerts are the perfect length to enjoy over a lunch break and become acquainted with area musicians. Soultru seeks to make relatable music for all, drawing his influence from gospel music and artists such as Gavin Degraw as well as John Legend. The artist recently signed with the Kansas City label The Record Machine. Bettendorf Public Library

Soultru (soultrumusic.com)

Click here to experience the virtual Soultru concert. No registration is required to access the event, and viewing is free thanks to the support of the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.

For more information about the Bettendorf Public Library’s programs, click here.