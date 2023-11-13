Bryan Adams has added more stops to his highly successful So Happy It Hurts Tour to include a stop in the Quad Cities.

Adams will be at the Vibrant Arena in Moline on Friday, February 23 at 7:30 p.m. Special guest Dave Stewart’s Eurythmics Songbook is joining the tour as a supporting act. The arena is located at 1201 River Drive in Moline.

Ticket sales start with an Artist Presale on Tuesday, November 14 at 10 a.m. There will be additional presales throughout the week before the general sale on Friday, November 17 at 10 a.m. Click here to buy tickets.

The tour offers several different VIP packages and experiences for fans. Packages vary and may include access to the pre-show VIP Lounge, a specially designed gift item, early entry and more. For more information on VIP packages, click here.