Buckcherry is bringing their hard-rocking music to the Q Showroom at the Q Casino in Dubuque on Friday, June 2. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the concert starts at 8 p.m. Autumn Reverie from Wisconsin is the opening act. Tickets for this 21+ show go on sale Friday, April 21 at 10 a.m. at Guest Services at the Q Casino or online here.

(Photo courtesy Q Casino)

Buckcherry’s latest single “Good Time” was released in March, ahead of their next album, “Vol. 10” being released on June 2. The group was formed in 1995 by frontman Josh Todd and guitarist Keith Nelson in Los Angeles. Their debut album, “Buckcherry” dropped in 1999 and they released a second album before taking a hiatus until 2006 with a new lineup to back Todd and Nelson. They’ve continued to release songs about high energy rock and the seamy side of life, but they took a detour into country music with their duet with Gretchen Wilson on “The Feeling Never Dies.”

For more information on Buckcherry, click here. For more information on Autumn Reverie, click here.