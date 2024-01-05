A 30-year-old man is dead following a Friday morning accident in Blue Grass, Iowa.

On Jan. 5th, 2024 at approximately 6:12 a.m., the Scott Emergency Communication Center received a call for a motor vehicle crash involving one vehicle in the area of 11700 block of Coon Hunters Road in Blue Grass, according to a Friday release.

This particular roadway is a paved two-lane highway located north of Buffalo and east of Blue Grass. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office Accident Investigation Team responded to the scene, and an investigation was conducted.

The initial investigation found that a white 2018 Nissan Sentra was traveling northbound on Coon Hunters Road and left the roadway at the beginning of a curve. It was determined through the initial investigation the Sentra slid sideways through a ditch hitting an embankment adjacent to a driveway and then became airborne — striking a tree and coming to rest, the release said.

The driver of the Sentra was by a 30-year-old man from Buffalo, Iowa who was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office

Accident Investigation Team.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Buffalo Police Department, Scott Emergency Communication Center, Scott County GIS, Blue Grass Fire Department, and Buffalo Fire Department all assisted with the accident.