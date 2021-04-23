Buffalo man gets two years in prison for gun charge

On Wednesday, United States District Court Judge Stephanie M. Rose sentenced Bobby Wilson III, 23, of Buffalo, Iowa, to 24 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm.

Wilson was also ordered to serve three years supervised release after his prison term and pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

According to the release from the Department of Justice, in January 2020, police responded to a disturbance at a downtown Davenport bar where an individual claimed he had a gun during a verbal altercation.

When police located Wilson, he ran from them, and then resisted arrest once he was caught. During a search of Wilson, police found a loaded Springfield XDS .45 caliber handgun in his sweatshirt pocket.

Wilson was aware he had a prior felony conviction at the time of the incident and was not allowed to possess a firearm.

The case was investigated by the Davenport Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and was prosecuted by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.