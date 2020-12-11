Buffalo Pumpkin Patch hosting holiday celebration this weekend

A holiday tradition is still going on at the Buffalo Pumpkin Patch — in a social distance way.

The living nativity they’ve done in the past will only feature animals this year. People are asked to stay six feet apart and wear masks.

There will be pony rides, crafts and holiday treats.

The farm has been a part of the Kautz family for more than 120 years, but Bob Kautz is the last of his family who will own it.

Angela Gadzik, the farm manager said their goal is to create family friendly events and that isn’t stopping anytime soon.

“A place that families can come and experience being on a farm and at Christmas time actually having the experience of that related to the nativity has been just a really special way that we feel that we can actually give back to the community and we can share that with them as they give back to us by coming and celebrating this space with us,” Gadzik said.

The event is happening Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a tree lighting around 5 p.m.

Tickets don’t need to be purchased, but different activities will cost different amounts.